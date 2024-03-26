Gates of three Delhi Metro stations shut ahead of AAP protest against Kejriwal's arrest
DMRC announced the closure of entry/exit gates at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station, Patel Chowk, and Central Secretariat due to security concerns ahead of AAP's protest against Kejriwal's arrest. AAP plans to gherao PM Modi's residence in response to Kejriwal's arrest by the ED in a money laundering case related to Delhi excise policy.
- Country:
- India
Ahead of the AAP's protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said entry and exit gates at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station have been closed due to security reasons.
Entry and exit have been restricted at Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations.
In a post on X, the DMRC said, ''Due to security reasons, entry/exit at Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station, Gate no 3 of Patel Chowk Metro Station and Gate no 5 of Central Secretariat Metro station will remain closed till further notice.'' The AAP will gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to register its protest against Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Kejriwal has been arrested by the central agency in connection with the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He is in ED custody till March 28.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"We are with you...": Kejriwal extends support to fasting innovator-turned-reformist Sonam Wangchuk
SC extends stay on defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal over retweeting defamatory video of YouTuber
Modi govt's move to notify CAA against country, people will respond in Lok Sabha polls: Kejriwal
When poor, unemployed youth are struggling for employment, BJP has brought CAA: Arvind Kejriwal
Centre's decision to notify CAA is against country, people will respond to it in LS polls: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.