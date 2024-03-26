Left Menu

India's No. 1 tractor export brand, Sonalika Tractors is excited to take a transformative path towards farm mechanisation and has launched a new grandeur under its latest initiative 'One Nation, One Tractor' at One Price. Widening its heavy duty tractor range in India, Sonalika has introduced its latest 'Sikander DLX DI 60 Torque Plus multi-speed tractor' at a company special price of Rs 8,49,999 (ex-showroom). Designed to deliver superior torque for a stellar performance even in the hard soil, it boasts of the biggest engine in the category and 10 DELUXE features for a rigorous performance during on-field/off-field applications. The newest addition to Sonalika's heavy duty tractor range will also be rolled out from the company's World No.1 tractor plant at Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

Sonalika Launches Sikander DLX DI 60 Torque Plus Tractor at Rs. 8,49,999 with 'One Nation, One Tractor Price' Initiative. Image Credit: ANI
Sonalika's newest launch - Sikander DLX DI 60 Torque Plus Multi Speed tractor - is a revolutionary addition to its much acclaimed Sikander DLX series. Carrying forward the Sonalika legacy, the new tractor features the biggest 4 cylinder 4,709 cc HDM engine in the category that delivers an unmatched 275 Nm torque. With advanced 12F+12R multi-speed transmission with shuttle-tech technology and superior 5G hydraulics, it comes loaded with a lift capacity of 2,200 kg and 140+ settings. With LED DRL headlight, LED tail light, Pro+ bumper, deluxe seat and power steering, Sonalika Sikander DLX DI 60 Torque plus multi-speed tractor will be a one-stop solution for multiple applications and implements designed for addressing unique Indian farming needs. Sharing his thoughts on the exciting new launch, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "We are excited to launch our newest initiative 'One Nation, One tractor price' and present our game changing industry 1st innovation - the Sonalika Sikander DLX DI 60 Torque Plus multi-speed - which will offer farmers flexibility and agility to choose the best. It will revolutionise the performance standards in the Indian tractor industry, as it offers the segment's biggest engine customised with 12F+12R transmission, advanced 5G hydraulics and 10 deluxe features, making it a perfect tractor for multiple agri applications. We have also made it available at one price across the country, which is also the first of its kind approach in the industry. Our newest launch will complement our widest Tiger tractor range in 40-75 HP launched last month. We shall continue to make such significant additions to our heavy duty tractor range moving forward."

