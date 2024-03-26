SUV catches fire on Delhi flyover
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2024 17:07 IST
A sports utility vehicle went up in flames on a flyover in Delhi's Azadpur Mandi area on Tuesday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.
No one was injured in the incident, they said.
''We received information that a car caught fire. One fire tender was pressed into service. It took 20 minutes to douse the flames,'' a DFS official said.
