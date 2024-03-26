SUV catches fire on Delhi flyover

A sports utility vehicle went up in flames on a flyover in Delhi's Azadpur Mandi area on Tuesday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

''We received information that a car caught fire. One fire tender was pressed into service. It took 20 minutes to douse the flames,'' a DFS official said.

