SUV catches fire on Delhi flyover

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 17:07 IST
A sports utility vehicle went up in flames on a flyover in Delhi's Azadpur Mandi area on Tuesday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

''We received information that a car caught fire. One fire tender was pressed into service. It took 20 minutes to douse the flames,'' a DFS official said.

