BRIEF-Japan To Take Another Shot At A Homegrown Airliner, Eyeing Hydrogen - Nikkei

NIKKEI: * JAPAN TO TAKE ANOTHER SHOT AT A HOMEGROWN AIRLINER, EYEING HYDROGEN - NIKKEI

* JAPAN LOOKS TO COLLABORATE WITH THE PRIVATE SECTOR TO DEVELOP NEXT-GENERATION PASSENGER AIRCRAFT - NIKKEI * PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SECTORS TOGETHER WILL INVEST 5 TRILLION YEN TO DEBUT AIRLINER BY AROUND 2035- NIKKEI

* JAPAN'S PROJECT EXPECTED TO EXPLORE PROPULSION SYSTEMS BEYOND JET ENGINES THAT ARE MAINSTREAM NOW - NIKKEI * FUNDING FOR JAPAN'S PROJECT TO BE PROVIDED PRIMARILY VIA SOVEREIGN CLIMATE TRANSITION BONDS - NIKKEI Further company coverage: [ ]

