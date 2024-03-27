Logix India 2024 sets stage for India's logistics ascendancy: FIEO

The 5th Edition of Logix India, a flagship logistics event organised by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, kicked off on Tuesday, in Mumbai. According to a press release, the inauguration ceremony marked the commencement of a transformative journey aimed at propelling India towards global logistics supremacy, drawing dignitaries, stakeholders and international delegates.

Ramesh Bais, the Governor of Maharashtra, set the tone for the event with his keynote address, underscoring the pivotal role of the logistics sector in driving industrialization and fostering employment opportunities. Recognising the strategic importance of the logistics industry, Bais applauded the government's efforts and stakeholders' contributions in nurturing its growth.

He reaffirmed Maharashtra's unwavering support for initiatives like Logix India, emphasising their significance in India's economic development. Welcoming the esteemed guests, Ashwani Kumar, President of FIEO, extended heartfelt greetings to Chief Guest Ramesh Bais and other distinguished personalities from the logistics sector.

Kumar emphasised Logix India 2024's crucial role in positioning India as a global logistics powerhouse, facilitating partnerships, and catalysing economic growth. The event featured insightful remarks from Shyam Jagannathan, DG Shipping, Government of India, who highlighted the indispensable role of logistics infrastructure in India's economic trajectory.

Jagannathan outlined key government initiatives and investments aimed at bolstering logistics efficiency and curbing costs, underscoring the nation's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for logistics development. Concluding the ceremony, Paresh Kantilal Mehta, Chairman (Western Region) of FIEO, extended heartfelt gratitude to all dignitaries, participants, and stakeholders for their invaluable contributions to the success of Logix India 2024.

He emphasised the paramount importance of international collaboration and investment in modern infrastructure to unlock India's vast potential as a preferred destination for logistics services. With participation from approximately 100 logistics service providers representing 30 countries, Logix India 2024 is poised to facilitate strategic collaborations, explore growth opportunities, and elevate India's stature on the global logistics stage.

The three-day event, spanning from March 26 to 28, is to be a platform for driving innovation, fostering partnerships, and charting the course for India's ascendency in the realm of logistics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)