Left Menu

French wage deals point to pay hikes close to 3.5%, says central bank

Wage growth in France depends in large part on annual negotiations at a sector or company level that take place between October and April. Sector-level deals so far suggest wage gains would average 3.3%, down from 5% seen in early 2023, while company-level deals were seen at 3.4% after slightly more than 4% a year ago, the Bank of France said in a study on recent wage agreements.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-03-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 20:02 IST
French wage deals point to pay hikes close to 3.5%, says central bank
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Annual wage negotiations in France suggest the pace of pay hikes will ease this year, but will exceed the expected inflation rate, France's central bank said on Wednesday. Wage growth in France depends in large part on annual negotiations at a sector or company level that take place between October and April.

Sector-level deals so far suggest wage gains would average 3.3%, down from 5% seen in early 2023, while company-level deals were seen at 3.4% after slightly more than 4% a year ago, the Bank of France said in a study on recent wage agreements. Though wage gains would exceed inflation, the fact they are lower than in previous years supported the central bank's forecast that inflation will slow to around 2% by year end, it said.

The study analysed 117 sector-level deals for 2024 covering six million private-sector workers and 1,500 company-level deals covering a further 600,000 workers.

Also Read: UNESCO and France train educators to address racism and antisemitism

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024