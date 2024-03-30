Section of Bannerghatta road to remain closed for one year from April 1 for Metro work
There is no deviation to the traffic moving towards Dairy Circle from Anepalya junction.
To facilitate the construction work of Lakkasandra Underground Metro station, the Bannerghatta main road here will be closed from MICO signal upto Anepalya Junction for one year from April 1 onwards, officials said on Saturday.
In its statement, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said traffic moving on Bannerghatta Main Road intending to reach Anepalya Junction will have to take a right turn at MICO signal to reach Adugodi signal via BOSCH link road and take left. There is no deviation to the traffic moving towards Dairy Circle from Anepalya junction. ''Traffic from Dairy Circle towards Shanthinagar to take left at 7th Main Road of Wilson Garden. Public are requested to make note of the above changes and cooperate in this regard,'' it added.
