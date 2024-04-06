Gurugram: 4 vehicles gutted in fire, 3 fire trucks pressed into service

Three cars and an auto rickshaw were gutted in fire after a massive fire broke out in a vacant plot behind Rajput Vatika here on old Delhi road where the vehicles were parked, a fire official said on Saturday.

There were no casualties reported in the incident.

''A total of three fire engines from Bhim Nagar and Udyog Vihar Station were sent to the spot to extinguish the fire and the fire was brough under control,'' Bhim Nagar Fire Station officer Ramesh Kumar Saini said.

The cause behind the fire has not been ascertained yet, Saini said.

A senior fire officer said that they received information about the fire around 12 pm.

The officer said that a tree seems to have caught the fire first, which spread rapidly due to the leather and foam waste lying at the plot and later spread to the vehicles. People who saw the blaze alerted the fire brigade, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)