Harmony between industry and labour essential for economic growth: CM Nayab Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said the state government's primary focus is on ensuring a developed industrial sector and workforce to accelerate the overall progress of the state. He was chairing the first meeting of the 'Industry Labour Friendly Council' here. Saini, who is the chairperson of the Council, stated that no state can achieve economic progress unless industries function smoothly and workers remain prosperous and satisfied. Harmony between these two sections is essential. Keeping this spirit of cooperation and mutual understanding in mind, the ''Industry Labour Friendly Council'' has been constituted. Haryana is the first state in the country to establish such a Council, he claimed. Saini said that the government is working on the policy of ensuring ''Ease of Doing Business'' for industries and ''Ease of Living'' for workers. The Council will also review government announcements related to industries and labour, provide suggestions regarding worker safety, resolution of industrial disputes, and upgrading skill development in technical institutions such as ITIs. The Chief Minister further said that special emphasis will be laid on increasing the productivity of workers employed in the state's industries through this Council. Higher productivity will contribute to an increase in GDP, which is the foundation of national and state development. Saini stated that nearly two lakh micro and medium enterprises in Haryana were operating outside industrial areas and were unable to avail several facilities. The government launched a portal on December 25, 2025, enabling these industries to register and become regularized, thereby allowing them to benefit from various government schemes, he said. Saini said that issues related to the transfer of plots from Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) to Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) in certain industrial areas have also been resolved. Similarly, the government has approved providing land at concessional rates for Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospitals for industrial workers. The process of constructing affordable dormitory housing for workers in industrial areas is progressing swiftly. In districts facing space constraints in industrial areas, multi-level parking facilities will also be developed, he said. The Chief Minister added that the state government is making continuous efforts to further improve the industrial environment in Haryana to attract more investments. This will help achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ''Viksit Bharat@2047'', he said. Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sudhir Rajpal, Commissioner and Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Amit Kumar Agrawal, were among those present.

