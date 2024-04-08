Traffic resumes on J-K's Mughal Road

Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-04-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 17:12 IST
The Mughal Road, connecting Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region with Shopian in south Kashmir, reopened for one-way traffic on Monday after being closed for more than three months due to heavy snowfall, officials said.

Movement is being allowed from Poonch and Rajouri to Shopian, they said.

''After a three-month closure, Mughal Road was reopened for traffic. Traffic is being allowed from Poonch and Rajouri towards Shopian,'' a district officer said.

There will be one-way traffic for some time due to the ongoing maintenance work as the road remains unsuitable for full-time use, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

