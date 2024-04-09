Fire breaks out at industrial estate building in Mumbai; no casualty

A fire broke out in a two-storey building located at an industrial estate in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, officials said.

No person was reported to be injured, a civic official said, adding the fire brigade received information about the blaze at 10.45 am.

The fire was confined to an office on the second floor of the building at the Municipal Industrial Estate at Gandhi Nagar in Worli area, officials said.

Four fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and efforts were underway to douse the blaze, the civic official said.

The Mumbai police, 108 ambulance service, local ward office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and other agencies concerned were mobilised, the official said.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known.

