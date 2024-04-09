Left Menu

Fire breaks out at industrial estate building in Mumbai; no casualty

Fire breaks out at industrial estate building in Mumbai; no casualty

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 11:58 IST
Fire breaks out at industrial estate building in Mumbai; no casualty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a two-storey building located at an industrial estate in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, officials said.

No person was reported to be injured, a civic official said, adding the fire brigade received information about the blaze at 10.45 am.

The fire was confined to an office on the second floor of the building at the Municipal Industrial Estate at Gandhi Nagar in Worli area, officials said.

Four fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and efforts were underway to douse the blaze, the civic official said.

The Mumbai police, 108 ambulance service, local ward office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and other agencies concerned were mobilised, the official said.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024