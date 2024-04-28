Left Menu

IAF's Swift and Vital Rescue: Two Critically Ill Patients Airlifted to Chandigarh from Leh for Urgent Care

Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted two critically ill patients from Leh to Chandigarh in an AN-32 aircraft on Sunday. One patient was experiencing cardiac issues, while the other was a victim of a road accident. The IAF's quick planning and efficient execution, in collaboration with the local administration, played a crucial role in saving their lives.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 23:41 IST
IAF's Swift and Vital Rescue: Two Critically Ill Patients Airlifted to Chandigarh from Leh for Urgent Care
The Indian Air Force on Sunday said it airlifted two critically ill patients, one of them experiencing cardiac issues, from Leh to Chandigarh in an AN-32 aircraft.

Quick planning and execution by the IAF and the local civil administration was instrumental in saving two lives, it said in a post on 'X'.

''Responding to an urgent request for casualty evacuation, an An-32 transport aircraft of the #IAF airlifted two critically ill patients from Leh to Chandigarh for treatment.

''Faced with marginal weather, the quick planning and execution by IAF and local civil admin was instrumental in saving two lives, one a victim of road accident and other experiencing cardiac issues,'' the IAF said.

It also shared photographs of the aircraft during the process of the evacuation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

