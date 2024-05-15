Left Menu

Southwest Monsoon to reach Kerala around May 31

Historically, there was an inverse relationship between the levels of snow here and the monsoon, Mohapatra had said last month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 21:40 IST
Southwest Monsoon to reach Kerala around May 31
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Southwest Monsoon is likely to arrive over Kerala around May 31, setting the stage for the four-month rainfall season crucial for India's farm-based economy.

''This year, the Southwest Monsoon is likely to set over Kerala on May 31 with a model error of four days,'' the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

''This is not early. It's near normal date as the normal date for onset of monsoon over Kerala is June 1,'' IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Wednesday.

Last month, the IMD had forecast above-normal rainfall during the June-September Southwest Monsoon season.

June and July are considered the most important monsoon months for agriculture as most of the sowing for the Kharif crop takes place in this period.

One of the two factors favouring plentiful rain was a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), or a cooler than normal Indian Ocean in the east as compared to the west, which again helps bring rain to several States in southern India.

The IOD is currently 'neutral' and is expected to turn positive by August.

Another factor was a below-normal snow cover in the northern hemisphere and Eurasia. Historically, there was an ''inverse relationship'' between the levels of snow here and the monsoon, Mohapatra had said last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global
4
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024