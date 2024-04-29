Left Menu

RBI issues master directions for entities operating on electronic trading platforms

According to the guidelines, these directions will not apply to electronic systems operated by scheduled commercial banks and standalone primary dealers for transactions in eligible instruments, where the bank or primary dealer operating the electronic system is the sole quote.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 21:13 IST
Reserve Bank of India logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued master directions for entities operating on electronic trading platforms, aiming to regulate and streamline the activities in electronic trading. The move comes as part of the RBI's ongoing efforts to enhance transparency and efficiency in financial markets.

According to the guidelines, these directions will not apply to electronic systems operated by scheduled commercial banks and standalone primary dealers for transactions in eligible instruments, where the bank or primary dealer operating the electronic system is the sole quote. The exemption is specifically granted to scheduled commercial banks and standalone primary dealers for transactions in eligible instruments where they act as the sole quote provider. This provision is likely to facilitate smoother trading operations for these entities.

The master directions also provide a definition of 'Algorithmic trading' or 'Algo trading,' which refers to any trade originated by a software program using automated execution logic. This definition aims to clarify and standardize the understanding of algorithmic trading within the industry.

Algorithmic trading has gained significant traction in financial markets due to its speed and efficiency in executing trades. However, concerns have been raised regarding the potential risks associated with algorithmic trading, such as market manipulation and sudden price fluctuations.

By providing a clear definition of algorithmic trading, the RBI aims to establish a framework that enables effective oversight and regulation of such trading activities. The issuance of these master directions underscores the RBI's commitment to fostering a well-regulated and transparent financial ecosystem.

It also reflects the central bank's proactive approach to adapting regulations to keep pace with technological advancements in the financial sector. Market participants and entities operating on electronic trading platforms are expected to adhere to these guidelines to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and to promote the integrity and stability of the financial markets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

