Left Menu

INDIA bloc proposes rotating chairmanship among member nations: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday claimed that the INDIA bloc was planning to rotate the PMs chair among its constituents if voted to power.Addressing an election rally in Madhubani Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, the senior BJP leader asserted that the country needs a strong prime minister and not one on a yearly basis.They INDIA bloc dont have a face for the PMs post.

PTI | Madhubani | Updated: 16-05-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 16:16 IST
INDIA bloc proposes rotating chairmanship among member nations: Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday claimed that the INDIA bloc was planning to rotate the PM's chair among its constituents if voted to power.

Addressing an election rally in Madhubani Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, the senior BJP leader asserted that the country needs a strong prime minister and not ''one on a yearly basis''.

''They (INDIA bloc) don't have a face for the PM's post. The country has decided to give Modi ji a third term. But, can you tell me who will be the INDIA bloc's PM candidate? They are not coming to power at any cost... but still... will Mamata Banerjee become the PM or MK Stalin or Lalu Prasad? ''They have decided to rotate the PM's chair among themselves. I must say running the country is not like running a grocery store. If a situation like COVID pandemic arises, can they save the country? Will they be able to protect the country from terrorists? India needs a strong PM and not one on yearly basis,'' he said.

Claiming that the northern region of Bihar was earlier witnessing cattle smuggling, he said, ''The NDA government is against cow slaughter... we will not allow it at any cost.'' On the Centre's decision to ban Popular Front of India (PFI), Shah claimed, ''It was a right decision as PFI wanted to make the country an Islamic state.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024