Heights Group hosted - Global Influencers and Leadership Summit & Awards 2024 Celebrates Leaders from Bharat & Beyond

Global Influencers and Leadership Summit & Awards (GILSA) 2024, an unparalleled gathering that celebrates the most innovative leaders and influencers from Bharat and around the world. Held in the vibrant of New Delhi at PHD Chambers House, Initiative By Heights Group & The True Topper , GILSA 2024 has set a new benchmark in recognising excellence and leadership that drives positive change across global communities. Around 100 leaders were recognised on the platform. This summit was not just a ceremony but a beacon of inspiration, showcasing the power of influence and leadership in shaping a better tomorrow.

This initiative was supported by an unparalleled illustrious array of personalities including Shri Anurag Thakur Ji, Minister of Youth Affairs & IT; Shri Narayan Rane Ji, MSME; Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO of OYO Rooms; Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh; Dr. Shankar Prasad Sharma, Hon'ble Ambassador of Nepal to India; Navratan Aggarwal, MD Bikanervala Foods, Raghav Varma, Co-founder Chaayos; Sandeep Aggarwal, Co-founder Droom Cars; and Vishesh Khurana, Co-founder of ShipRocket. Their presence was complemented by celebrated personalities such as the acclaimed actors, Raj Kumar Rao, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Padma Shri Dr. Sunil Dabas, the esteemed Coach of the National Female Kabaddi Team of India; Pandit Vishwanath Ji, renowned Indian Classical Musician; the talented musician, singer, and composer, Akhil Sachdeva. The highlight of the event was the introduction of the Ved Mahajan Homemaker Award, a pioneering initiative to honour the dedication and hard work of housewives. Young Leaders Award spotlighted prodigious talents between the ages of 2 to 12 years.

Dignitaries launched One Digital World Alliance (ODWA) with renowned social media influencers which aims to fortify the social media ecosystem, offer policy guidance to governments, and serve as a digital think tank. More than an event; it was a testament to the indomitable spirit of leadership and innovation. Attendees experienced an unforgettable evening of recognition, celebration, and networking, leaving inspired to contribute positively to the Nation Building. And some of the awardees were, , RJ Kisna, Aakash Gupta, Apurv Gupta, Dharna, Rishabh Shukla, Virendra Chawla, Amit Bhadana , Akul Narula & many more such personalities.

As GILSA 2024 concludes, Heights Group & The True Topper invites leaders, influencers, and visionaries from around the globe to join them in their journey towards fostering a culture of excellence and positive change. Through initiatives like GILSA, it continues to spotlight those who lead by example, inspiring generations to come. Special thanks to our sponsors Hero Realty, Radio Mirchi Gaana, Trumigo, Anytime Fitness, Satya Aesthetics and Hair Solutions, GTF Technologies, Audi and MRG World for their invaluable contributions to the success of the event.

"In the years ahead, we'll unite numerous announcements and host a myriad of events globally through a singular platform, reinforcing our dedication to empowering influencers and leaders who shape the future of our nation. As we embrace the digital era, together, we'll sculpt its evolving landscape."- said Kaifi Bharti, Founder Heights Group "As India progresses, accessibility to conveniences is on the rise. Trumigo offers doorstep car services, enhancing convenience and fostering trust, ultimately simplifying life for our customers."- said Kumar Bhivud, CEO Trumigo

"Music transcends boundaries; the seven 'Sur' form the foundation of all genres worldwide. Despite diverse languages and musical styles, the essence remains unchanged--music resonates with the soul. In today's modern era, with the abundance of social media platforms, let us unite and collectively contribute to the success of Bharat, the world, and humanity." Pt. Vishwanath , Hindustani Classical Vocalist "I find myself youthful amidst these influencers and leaders. Ours is a young nation, and it's imperative that we chart a course towards nation-building with wisdom and foresight," IAS Awanish Kumar Awasthi , Chief advisor of Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh.

"As we stride into the future, acknowledging talent becomes paramount. At Satya, we pride ourselves on delivering top-tier hair and skin treatments, leveraging cutting-edge technology and techniques to ensure unparalleled results."- said Dr. Shaiil Gupta, Founder Satya Aesthetics and Hair Solutions Digital is the new world and using the platform rightly gives a lot of opportunities. We at GTF Technologies provides you the best digital marketing solutions with 100% result accuracy - said Satish Singh, Founder GTF Technologies.

"In today's fast-paced world, finding time for a workout can be challenging. At Anytime Fitness, we understand that convenience is key. That's why we offer 24-hour gym services, making it easy for everyone to prioritize their fitness goals on their own schedule." - Vikas Jain , MD ,Anytime Fitness "The GILSA Award serves as vital recognition for both hidden talents and established leadership across every field in Bharat. Such recognition not only boosts our young talent but also reinforces leadership qualities," Manu Maharaj

"With the unwavering support of parents, achieving remarkable milestones becomes an unstoppable journey. No matter your origins, whether from a humble village or bustling city, dedication and hard work becomes undefeatable" - Padma Shri Smt. Sunil Dabas "I believe I could have accomplished even more if I had been exposed to such opportunities and exposure to the value of hard work at a younger age. Learning from these influencers has been invaluable. India's future is in capable hands." - Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, OYO Rooms

"Previously, fame was reserved for Cricketers, Bollywood stars, Politicians, and Industrialists with unique surnames. But in today's world, anyone with dedication and uniqueness can be a leader & could elevate our nation's name to new heights." - Sandeep Agarwal, Founder, Droom cars Heights Group is operating at the forefront of the Entertainment and Advertising & marketing industry specializing in Films, Events, Marketing, and BTL and ATL activities on a global scale with a strong presence in India, North America & UAE. Heights Group is a fully integrated marketing & event platform that offers you a complete package of support in one place.

