Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 3

Headlines - Janus Henderson set to march into Europe with Tabula acquisition - State-backed Coutts plans shift away from UK equities - BHP says Anglo American deal structure is not a negative reflection of South Africa - John Swinney set to become first minister of Scotland - Train companies make fresh bid for talks ahead of Aslef rail strike Overview - Global asset manager Janus Henderson has acquired London-based Tabula Investment Management as it seeks to exploit growing demand for actively managed exchange traded funds outside the U.S.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2024 08:05 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 08:05 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 3

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines - Janus Henderson set to march into Europe with Tabula acquisition - State-backed Coutts plans shift away from UK equities - BHP says Anglo American deal structure is not a negative reflection of South Africa - John Swinney set to become first minister of Scotland - Train companies make fresh bid for talks ahead of Aslef rail strike

Overview - Global asset manager Janus Henderson has acquired London-based Tabula Investment Management as it seeks to exploit growing demand for actively managed exchange traded funds outside the U.S. - Coutts, the private bank owned by state-backed NatWest , plans to shift customers away from UK equities to access "mega-themes" in international stocks, despite government efforts to revive London's capital markets.

- BHP has said its proposed takeover of Anglo American , which excludes its South African platinum and iron ore assets, was not a reflection of negative views of the country. - Scottish National Party (SNP) veteran John Swinney became the clear frontrunner to become Scotland's next leader on Thursday after potential opponent Kate Forbes ruled herself out of the contest and backed him.

- The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, this week wrote to the Aslef union, which represents train drivers, to propose informal discussions ahead of the next wave of strikes that is due to begin on Tuesday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for Steel and Aluminum Buyers

Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for St...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu virus; Pfizer lifts profit forecast as CEO sees reason for optimism in 2024 and more

Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broadcaster's restructuring; Soccer-US defender Dest to undergo ACL surgery, miss Copa America and more

Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broa...

 Global
4
Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Project

Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Pro...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024