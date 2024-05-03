PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 3

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines - Janus Henderson set to march into Europe with Tabula acquisition - State-backed Coutts plans shift away from UK equities - BHP says Anglo American deal structure is not a negative reflection of South Africa - John Swinney set to become first minister of Scotland - Train companies make fresh bid for talks ahead of Aslef rail strike

Overview - Global asset manager Janus Henderson has acquired London-based Tabula Investment Management as it seeks to exploit growing demand for actively managed exchange traded funds outside the U.S. - Coutts, the private bank owned by state-backed NatWest , plans to shift customers away from UK equities to access "mega-themes" in international stocks, despite government efforts to revive London's capital markets.

- BHP has said its proposed takeover of Anglo American , which excludes its South African platinum and iron ore assets, was not a reflection of negative views of the country. - Scottish National Party (SNP) veteran John Swinney became the clear frontrunner to become Scotland's next leader on Thursday after potential opponent Kate Forbes ruled herself out of the contest and backed him.

- The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, this week wrote to the Aslef union, which represents train drivers, to propose informal discussions ahead of the next wave of strikes that is due to begin on Tuesday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

