Left Menu

Bus falls into ravine in Pakistan's far north, killing 20

Militant attacks, including one in March nearby in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that killed six people, pose another risk to travellers in the area, targeting Chinese-backed dams and hydropower infrastructure projects.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 13:32 IST
Bus falls into ravine in Pakistan's far north, killing 20

A bus veered into a ravine in Pakistan's far north early on Friday, a local government spokesman said, killing 20 passengers, while 21 injured were rescued and taken to hospital.

The bus was headed to the mountainous northern area of Gilgit-Baltistan from the garrison city of Rawalpindi in Pakistan's eastern province of Punjab, when the accident happened in the early hours. "The bus was passing through Diamer district in Gilgit-Baltistan when it fell into a deep ravine," Faizullah Firaq, a spokesman for local government authorities in the area, told Reuters, adding that 21 people were injured.

The government immediately launched a rescue operation to evacuate all the injured, who were taken to hospital, he added. Fatal road accidents are common in Pakistan, where traffic rules are rarely followed and roads in many rural areas are in poor condition.

For decades Pakistan has done extensive work in carving roads through its dramatic rugged northern terrain, home to some of the world's highest mountain ranges, approached by narrow roads perched on sheer cliffs. Militant attacks, including one in March nearby in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that killed six people, pose another risk to travellers in the area, targeting Chinese-backed dams and hydropower infrastructure projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for Steel and Aluminum Buyers

Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for St...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu virus; Pfizer lifts profit forecast as CEO sees reason for optimism in 2024 and more

Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broadcaster's restructuring; Soccer-US defender Dest to undergo ACL surgery, miss Copa America and more

Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broa...

 Global
4
Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Project

Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Pro...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024