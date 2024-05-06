Left Menu

Tragedy on Construction Site: Labourer Dies, Four Others Injured

Fatal collapse at Kochi Smart City: One worker killed, four injured as metal structure falls during painting work. Eyewitnesses report the victims were standing on the frame when it collapsed. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but one worker succumbed to severe injuries.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 06-05-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 11:34 IST
One labourer died and four others sustained injuries as a metal structure collapsed inside the Smart City campus here on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Utham, who was from Bihar, police said, adding further details were not available at the moment.

The accident occurred when the labourers were engaged in painting work, standing on the metal frame, according to eyewitnesses.

Police and Fire force personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

However, one of the workers had suffered serious injuries and his life could not be saved, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

