Swift Fire Extinguishment Prevents Injuries in Hospital

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 21:27 IST
A fire broke out in a room on the sixth floor of the 11-storey Hinduja Hospital in Khar in Mumbai on Monday, though no one was injured in the incident, an official said.

The blaze started at 5:55pm and was doused 10 minutes later, the fire brigade official said.

''It was confined to wiring, electric installation and panel board. Four fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were deployed to douse the fire. It was achieved using one small hose line of three motor pumps after cutting off power supply. There is no report of injury to anyone,'' he said.

Those present at the site also helped in extinguishing the blaze using a hose line of the riser system of the building, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

