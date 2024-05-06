Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Father and Son in Motorcycle-Car Collision

A father and son duo was killed when their motorcycle fell off a bridge after it was hit from behind by a speeding car in Saoner town in Nagpur district, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday night on the Patnasawangi-Babulkheda road, around 30 km from Nagpur city, when Pramod Choudhary (52) and his son Purvesh (18) were headed on a motorcycle to attend a wedding, an official said. ''A speeding car hit their motorcycle from behind. Due to the impact, the bike fell off the bridge over the Kolar river,'' he said. Pramod Choudhary was killed on the spot while Purvesh succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a private hospital in Nagpur. A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act against the car driver who fled the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)