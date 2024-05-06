Left Menu

Airbus Secures Massive Order for 30 A350-900 Aircraft from IndiGo

IndiGo has ordered 30 A350-900 planes from Airbus, entering the wide-body market. The A350 is known for its efficiency and is expected to cater to India's growing international travel demand. Airbus believes the Indian aviation market, which is expanding rapidly, will benefit from the A350's capabilities for long-range travel.

Updated: 06-05-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:43 IST
Airbus on Monday said IndiGo has placed a firm order for 30 A350-900 planes.

On April 25, IndiGo said it had agreed to place a firm order for 30 A350-900 aircraft, marking the budget carrier's entry into the wide-body segment.

''India, the world's fastest growing major aviation market, is on the verge of an international travel boom as the economy grows and household incomes rise,'' Airbus said in a release.

''The A350 is perfectly positioned to serve the country's aspirations for long-range travel,'' it said.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The A350 is the world's most modern and efficient wide-body aircraft in the 300-410 seater category, the release added.

