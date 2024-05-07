Left Menu

Mahabaleshwar's famous restaurant Meghna Food Studio offers a 25 per cent discount to voters

In Mahabaleshwar, it's true that you can receive a 25% discount at the well-known Meghna Food Studio simply by showing an ink mark on your finger indicating you've voted.

ANI | Mahabaleshwar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-05-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 17:05 IST
Mahabaleshwar's famous restaurant Meghna Food Studio offers a 25 per cent discount to voters
Mahabaleshwar's famous restaurant Meghna Food Studio offers a 25 per cent discount to voters. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PNN Mahabaleshwar (Maharashtra) [India], May 7: In Mahabaleshwar, it's true that you can receive a 25% discount at the well-known Meghna Food Studio simply by showing an ink mark on your finger indicating you've voted.

Naresh Jain said, "I was planning to do something for voter awareness because I believe it's also a part of nation-building. It's vacation time and lots of people are coming to Mahabaleshwar, so we decided to offer the discount," said Naresh Jain, owner of the food joint. "Especially the youth should know that it's not just our right to vote but also our duty. So everyone should vote, putting all other things aside," added Jain, who is also active in social work.

Restaurant is managed by Rao Dinesh singh merta. Meghna Food Studio that is located in MAHABALESHWAR right next to nakinda bus stop is part of Navi Mumbai's Meghna Group, which is involved in the real estate Meghna Builders, Meghna Jewellers, and food industries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024