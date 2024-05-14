Fatal Road Collision: Three Killed, Child Injured in Nashik Bus-Car Accident

Three people were killed on the spot and a minor boy was injured in an accident involving a car and a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus in Nashik district on Tuesday, police said.

The car was on its way to Bhadgaon from Bhagur in Nashik district when it collided with the MSRTC bus coming from the opposite direction near the Gangadhari area on Nandgaon-Chalisgaon road in north Maharashtra, they said.

The crash was so severe that three car occupants -- Vandana Santosh Nalwade (40), Shubham Santosh Nalwade (23) and Nikita Manoj Shinde (22) -- all residents of Palse in Nashik, died on the spot. A two-year-old boy, who was also in the car, received injuries and was admitted to a government hospital in Malegaon town, said the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)