Tragic Crash: Eight Farmworkers Killed, Dozens Injured in Florida Bus Accident
A bus overturned in Florida on Tuesday, killing eight farmworkers and injuring about 40 others. The bus was carrying 53 passengers and collided with a truck, causing it to crash into a field. The workers were being transported to a watermelon farm in Dunellon.
A bus carrying farmworkers in central Florida overturned on Tuesday, killing eight people and injuring about 40 other passengers, authorities said.
The bus was transporting 53 farmworkers when it collided with a truck in Marion County, north of Orlando, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Authorities say the bus swerved off a road. It crashed through a fence and ended up on its side in a field. The workers were being transported to Cannon Farms in Dunellon, which has been harvesting watermelons.
