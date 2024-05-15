Mumbai Metro services partially suspended during PM Modi's roadshow
Mumbai Metro services partially suspended during PM Modi's roadshow
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 21:37 IST
The services of Mumbai Metro were partially suspended for security reasons on Wednesday evening as Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow in Ghatkopar area of the city.
The services between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar stations were suspended from 6 pm to 7.40 pm, said a spokesperson of Mumbai Metro One.
The Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro provides connectivity between the eastern and western suburbs and is used by more than three lakh commuters daily.
