Mumbai Metro services partially suspended during PM Modi's roadshow

The services of Mumbai Metro were partially suspended for security reasons on Wednesday evening as Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow in Ghatkopar area of the city.

The services between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar stations were suspended from 6 pm to 7.40 pm, said a spokesperson of Mumbai Metro One.

The Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro provides connectivity between the eastern and western suburbs and is used by more than three lakh commuters daily.

