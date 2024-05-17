Houthis say they downed U.S. MQ-9 drone over Yemen's Maareb
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said they downed a U.S. MQ9 drone on Thursday evening over the southeastern province of Maareb, the group's military spokesman said on Friday.
The Houthis said they would release images and videos to support their claim and added that they had targeted the drone using a locally made surface to air missile.
