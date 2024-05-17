Unveiling the Future of Talent Management: Switch Entertainment Launches in Mumbai, Veteran Salim Khan, Mukesh Chhabra Attend

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17: Switch Entertainment, a visionary venture in the entertainment industry, celebrated its grand launch in Mumbai. The event was graced by the presence of industry veteran Salim Khan, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Piyush Mishra, Nikhil Dwivedi and many other celebrities from the Bollywood industry.

Switch Entertainment is the brainchild of Puneet Singh, whose extensive background in films and public relations spanning over a decade, and Santul Katahra's expertise in influencer and brand marketing. This dynamic partnership has come together to redefine talent management and set new standards within the industry. "We are honored to have the support and wisdom of Salim Khan Sir and Mukesh Chhabra as we embark on this exciting journey" said Puneet Singh, Co-Founder at Switch Entertainment.

Switch Entertainment's vision is to establish itself as a prominent player in talent management. The company is dedicated to fostering collaborations and setting the standard for comprehensive artist representation across various platforms, including films, endorsements, OTT content, events, and appearances. Ensuring that all aspects of the artist's image are thoroughly managed, Switch Entertainment aims to create a supportive and empowering atmosphere conducive to the growth and success of all its talents. The entertainment industry is constantly evolving, and we believe that the time is right to introduce a new approach to talent management," said Santul Katahra, co-founder of Switch Entertainment. "With our expertise and the guidance of industry veterans, we are poised to redefine the landscape and provide our talents with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive" he added.

"Switch Entertainment's launch is a significant milestone in the entertainment industry," expressed Salim Khan. "Puneet and Santul have a deep understanding of the challenges faced by artists, and I am confident that their innovative approach will empower them to achieve greater success." Mukesh Chhabra, the country's leading casting director, echoed similar sentiments, stating, "I am excited to see the positive impact that Switch Entertainment will have on the careers of talented individuals. Their commitment to fostering a supportive environment and providing comprehensive representation is truly commendable."

Switch Entertainment's launch marked the beginning of a new era in talent management, one that promises to revolutionize the industry and propel artists to unprecedented heights.

