Delhi Metro and Namo Bharat Extend Timings for UPSC Exam Day

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) announced extended service hours for the upcoming UPSC examination. Phase-III Metro sections and the Namo Bharat trains will start from 6 am instead of the usual 8 am on Sunday to facilitate candidates.

In a move to accommodate UPSC aspirants, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced early morning operations for the Phase-III sections starting at 6 am this Sunday. This rescheduling, which usually sees services commence at 8 am on Sundays, has been confirmed by Anuj Dayal, DMRC's principal executive director of corporate communication.

The Phase-III sections impacted include routes such as Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal, Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City, Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Badarpur Border-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar, Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden, and Dhansa Bus Stand-Dwarka.

Additionally, the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has aligned its Namo Bharat train services to operate from 6 am to 10 pm on exam day. These trains cover the RRTS corridor from Sahibabad to Modi Nagar North in Ghaziabad, with many educational institutions and exam centers in proximity.

