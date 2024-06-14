Delhi Metro and Namo Bharat Extend Timings for UPSC Exam Day

In a move to accommodate UPSC aspirants, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced early morning operations for the Phase-III sections starting at 6 am this Sunday. This rescheduling, which usually sees services commence at 8 am on Sundays, has been confirmed by Anuj Dayal, DMRC's principal executive director of corporate communication.

The Phase-III sections impacted include routes such as Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal, Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City, Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Badarpur Border-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar, Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden, and Dhansa Bus Stand-Dwarka.

Additionally, the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has aligned its Namo Bharat train services to operate from 6 am to 10 pm on exam day. These trains cover the RRTS corridor from Sahibabad to Modi Nagar North in Ghaziabad, with many educational institutions and exam centers in proximity.

