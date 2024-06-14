Scotland's Tartan Army Invades Munich for Euro 2024

Scotland supporters are making Munich their temporary home ahead of the European Championship's opening match against Germany. Tens of thousands of fans have converged on the city, turning its streets into a riot of color and sound while boosting the local economy by frequenting bars and pubs. More fans are expected before Friday evening's game.

This is Scotland's first European Championship abroad since 1992, and the Tartan Army is making the most of the opportunity. 'It feels as if most of the country is here,' said Scotland captain Andy Robertson. Fans in kilts and waving Scottish flags have been dancing to the sound of bagpipes, creating a joyous and trouble-free atmosphere.

Scotland qualified for the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020, but travel restrictions dampened the experience. The last major tournament they played was the 1998 World Cup in France. 'We should all be proud that we're here,' said Scotland coach Steve Clarke. The Scottish FA estimated in March that 100,000 fans would travel to Germany, but British media is reporting double that figure. 'It gives us a big boost,' added Clarke. 'We know they're here to support us and they'll be behind us every minute, every game.'

