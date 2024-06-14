Police Bust E-Cigarette and Marijuana Supply Gang in Delhi-NCR
Police have seized 2,500 imported e-cigarettes worth over Rs 1 crore and four kilograms of marijuana in Delhi-NCR. Two individuals were arrested in connection, while a third suspect remains at large. The e-cigarettes, banned in India, were sold to students in various educational institutions across the region.
Police in Delhi-NCR have dismantled a gang involved in the illegal distribution of e-cigarettes and marijuana, resulting in the seizure of 2,500 e-cigarettes worth over Rs 1 crore and four kilograms of marijuana.
The operation led to the arrest of Ravi Kumar and Shahnawaz, who allegedly targeted students in schools, colleges, and PG accommodations. A third suspect, Jitendra Walia, remains at large.
Senior police officers have confirmed the group imported these banned substances from countries west of India, using hookah items as a front. Legal proceedings are underway following their capture.
