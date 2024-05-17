Raw material supply from Adani Gangavaram Port to RINL resumes after hiatus of over a month

Transportation of essential raw material from Adani Gangavaram Port Limited to Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited has finally resumed, which was halted on April 12 due to the agitation of the port workers, the RINL said in a release on Friday. Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), a pivotal player in the steel industry, faced an unprecedented challenge when operations at Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL) had to be halted, after the port workers agitated, raising various demands.

The supply disruption significantly affected RINL's ability to procure essential raw materials, such as coking coal and limestone, which are crucial for its production processes. In light of these challenges, Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL, extended his gratitude to all stakeholders who played a crucial role in resolving the crisis of transportation of essential raw material from Adani Gangavaram Port Limited to RINL and described that their collective efforts have been instrumental in ensuring the continuity of RINL's operations and sustaining economic growth in the region.

Bhatt thanked the District administration, community members living around Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, all other stakeholders which includes RINL's employees, all trade union members, Steel Executives' Association (SEA), for their timely intervention in resolving the matter. "The unstinted support from all stakeholders including customers and vendors in this matter is paramount to ensuring the uninterrupted and safe operations of RINL and will help in safeguarding our valuable assets, jobs and sustaining economic growth in our region," Atul Bhatt said.

Bhatt conveyed his special thanks to Union Steel Ministry for their constant support and guidance to tide over the crisis. "RINL is also grateful to the Railways and VPA (Visakhapatnam Port Authority) for their prompt logistic support and also to APEPDCL(Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited) for their support in ensuring constant supply of power to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant," Atul Bhatt said.

"Now, our focus will be to ramp up the production in a phased manner based on the availability of raw material and put in our best efforts to minimize the loss suffered during the past one month due to this raw material crisis", Atul Bhatt added. (ANI)

