At realty event, Telangana Minister Uttam Reddy vows to make Hyderabad global investment magnet

Telangana's Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister, Uttam Kumar Reddy, vowed that Hyderabad would be transformed into a truly global investment destination, competing with the world's top metropolises. Speaking on Friday after inaugurating the IGBC Green Property Show 2024 here, Reddy asserted that the current Congress-run state government aims to send a clear message to global investors, the country, and the state that Hyderabad will become a truly global city in every sense.

He highlighted that the existing infrastructure in Hyderabad, including the international airport, Outer Ring Road, expressway, flyovers, and drinking water from the Godavari and Krishna Rivers, was primarily developed by the Congress government from 2004 to 2014. "We will build infrastructure in Hyderabad to an unprecedented level," he said.

Citing examples, he mentioned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's plans to develop the Musi Riverfront to global standards and expand the Metro Rail to reach every corner of the city. Additionally, he assured that the Telangana government would foster a business-friendly environment and that the 'Ease of Doing Business' in Telangana would be the highest in the country. Investors and business people, he said, will find the government highly supportive.

"We will be transparent, friendly, and efficient. We will be business-friendly and entrepreneur-friendly. Whatever needs to be done to boost investment, industries, Information Technology, construction, and real estate, our government will be at the forefront," he said. Uttam Kumar Reddy assured everyone in the state and country that his government in Telangana intends to elevate Hyderabad and Telangana to a truly global level.

"Real estate is largely driven by perception. Our government will take the necessary steps to create real momentum in the construction and real estate sectors and boost investment," he said. "We are accessible round the clock and available to address your grievances, needs, and demands. Our single-minded goal is to make Hyderabad a centre of investment, a truly global city with world-class infrastructure," he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy noted that the Congress government had been in power for about five months, with nearly two months spent on elections, limiting their actions due to the model code of conduct. "Now we are focused entirely on governance. We will address any issues in industry, construction, and real estate. We assure you that we will take care of them," he said.

"I personally believe that Hyderabad will compete with other global cities. We will provide perfect law and order, world-class infrastructure, ease of doing business, and anything else needed to boost real estate, construction, IT, and other sectors. The ease of doing business will be the best," he said. Regarding Green Energy, he appreciated the initiatives by the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

He noted that IGBC has been instrumental in promoting green initiatives across all forms of the built environment. "Sustainability is not just a buzzword; it's a mindset, a way of life that we must embrace wholeheartedly. The real estate, construction, and allied industries significantly impact the environment, but they also offer tremendous opportunities for positive change," he said.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he said, "The world has enough for everyone's need, but not enough for everyone's greed." He emphasized the need to adopt green practices for the planet's survival and to leave it as it was for future generations. "We are committed to promoting renewable energy and achieving a net carbon-zero society as early as possible," he said.

Earlier, IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu said that the Congress government aims to double IT exports from Hyderabad in the next four years and make Hyderabad the global capital for data warehouses. He assured that the government does not intend to dismantle the existing structures but will build on them, ensuring continuous growth of the IT industry.

"We will take the ease of doing business to a new level, being more flexible, friendly, and supportive to the industry," he said. IGBC National Vice Chairman C Shekar Reddy, CII IGBC Deputy Executive Director M Anand, and IGBC Hyderabad Chapter Co-Chair Srinivas Murthy also spoke at the event.

The ministers visited the expo, where nearly 70 developers showcased around 75,000 IGBC Green Certified/Pre-Certified Projects, Green Products, Technologies, and Services apartments spread across 16-17 crore square feet, with an expected turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore. Shekar Reddy noted that the green building movement has grown drastically over the last two decades, with more than 13,000 projects amounting to 11.62 billion square feet of registered Green Building footprint adopting IGBC Green and Net Zero rating programs. (ANI)

