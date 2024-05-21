Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Soars by 3.88% in April 2024

Domestic air passenger traffic rose by 3.88 per cent to 1.32 crore in April, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The traffic stood at 128.88 lakh (1.28 crore) in April last year.

As many as 1,370 passengers were affected due to denied boarding, with airlines spending Rs 136.23 lakh towards compensation and facilities in this regard, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data.

The data showed there were a total of 32,314 flight cancellations in April and airlines spent Rs 89.26 lakh towards compensation and facilities.

Last month, a total of 1,09,910 flights were delayed. Airlines shelled out Rs 135.42 lakh towards facilitation.

In terms of On-Time Performance (OTP), Akasa Air topped the list at 89.2 per cent, followed by AIX Connect (79.5 per cent), Vistara (76.2 per cent), IndiGo (76.1 per cent), Air India (72.1 per cent), SpiceJet (64.2 per cent) and Alliance Air (49.5 per cent).

IndiGo's market share inched up to 60.6 per cent last month while that of Air India rose to 14.2 per cent.

However, the market share of Vistara and AIX Connect fell to 9.2 per cent and 5.4 per cent, respectively.

Air India, Vistara and AIX Connect are part of the Tata Group.

While Akasa Air's market share remained unchanged at 4.4 per cent in April, that of SpiceJet declined to 4.7 per cent.

''Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January – April 2024 were 523.46 lakh as against 503.93 lakh during the corresponding period of the previous year thereby registering an annual growth of 3.88 per cent and monthly growth of 2.42 per cent,'' the DGCA said.

