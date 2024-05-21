Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Expands UPI Ticketing for Seamless Travel

Kolkata Metro has introduced UPI-based ticketing on the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of the East-West Corridor, expanding the facility from the Sector V-Sealdah section. The UPI system will soon be available on other lines, enhancing convenience for commuters who can now pay by scanning a QR code at ticket counters.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-05-2024 23:40 IST
The facility to buy tickets using UPI was introduced on the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of East-West Corridor of Kolkata Metro on Tuesday, an official said.

The facility, which was already available on the Sector V-Sealdah section of the East-West Corridor, will also be introduced along the North-South Line, he said.

The facility will also be available along the New Garia-Ruby section of the Orange Line and Joka-Taratala section of the Purple Line in the future, he said.

The UPI-based ticketing system was first introduced at the Sealdah station of the East-West Line on May 7.

To pay through UPI, commuters will have to scan the QR code on the dual display board at the ticket counters after the ticketing officer enters the name of the destination station, the official said.

