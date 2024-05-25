Left Menu

A plane reported to be a World War II-era Spitfire crashes in a field in England

A small plane crashed into a field in eastern England on Saturday, police said. British media reported that the downed aircraft was a World War II-era Spitfire fighter.Lincolnshire Police said emergency services were responding to reports that an aircraft had crashed in a field in Coningsby, about 150 miles 230 kilometers north of London.

A plane reported to be a World War II-era Spitfire crashes in a field in England
A small plane crashed into a field in eastern England on Saturday, police said. British media reported that the downed aircraft was a World War II-era Spitfire fighter.

Lincolnshire Police said emergency services were responding to reports that an aircraft had crashed in a field in Coningsby, about 150 miles (230 kilometers) north of London. The force said "it is believed to be a single occupant aircraft and nobody else is thought to have been involved." There was no immediate word on the condition of the pilot.

The Ministry of Defense didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

RAF Coningsby, an air force base near the town, is home to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, a collection of wartime fighter and bomber aircraft that take part in air shows and memorial displays.

Several of the planes were due to perform a flying display Saturday at the nearby Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Center.

The crash occurred days before wartime aircraft will take to the skies to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the June 6, 1944 Allied invasion of Normandy.

