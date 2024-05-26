Goods train derails in Telangana
Two wagons of a goods train derailed at Vishnupuram railway station in Nalgonda district on Sunday, railway officials said.
Two bogies of the empty rake bound for Chennai derailed, they said.
Due to derailment of the goods train at Vishnupuram station of Guntur Division, two passenger trains were diverted and another passenger train was rescheduled, a release from South Central Railway said.
