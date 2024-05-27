Tragic Bus Crash in Mersin: Heavy Rain Leads to Multiple Casualties
A passenger bus crash in Mersin, Turkiye, resulted in the deaths of at least 10 people and injuries to 39 others. The accident, exacerbated by heavy rain, involved the bus veering into oncoming traffic and colliding with two cars before being hit by a truck. Several injured remain in serious condition.
A passenger bus crashed into vehicles on a highway in southern Turkiye, killing at least 10 people and leaving 39 others injured, officials said Monday.
The accident occurred in the province of Mersin late on Sunday, when the bus veered into the opposite lane in heavy rain and crashed into two cars. A truck later slammed into all three vehicles, Gov. Ali Hamza Pehlivan told reporters.
The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals and at least eight of them were in serious condition, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
There were 28 passengers on board the intercity bus, which was travelling from the southeastern city of Diyarbakir to Adana, in the south of the country, Anadolu reported.
