Innovative Solutions for Educational Disparities: Crack Academy's Approach to Reaching Rural Areas

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], May 28: In rural India, educational disparities emerge as daunting obstacles, challenging the dreams and aspirations of countless students. Despite the strides in global education, rural regions continue to face a shortage of access to quality learning opportunities. Moreover, it is essential to acknowledge how geographical location significantly increases this educational disparity in rural areas. In these areas, students face a lack of inadequate infrastructure and qualified educators. Due to this lack of access, students in rural areas have to travel to other cities to obtain basic education. Hence, this gives rise to limited opportunities for academic growth.

In this scenario of educational disparity, the promise of equitable education emerges as a beacon of hope, illuminating pathways to empowerment and transformation. Crack Academy, India's leading online ed-tech platform for civil services examination, envisions a world where every student, regardless of their geographical location, has comprehensive access to quality education and opportunities for educational growth. At the heart of the academy's vision lies a belief that education is not merely a privilege but a fundamental right. For 17+ years, Crack Academy has been empowering IAS aspirants by providing high-quality, affordable distance education. Under the leadership of Neeraj Kansal, the CEO of Crack Academy, the academy is pioneering the mission to offer innovative solutions for educational disparities. With the remarkable achievement of being a Civil Engineering Gold Medalist and thrice selected for UPSC interviews, Mr. Kansal embodies excellence and determination in his pursuits. With over 20 years of entrepreneurial experience, he has not only established himself as a successful business leader but also as a patron of shared prosperity. The academy's vision is clear: to deliver quality education to aspiring students in small towns through technology. The academy delivers an affordable and accessible ed-tech solution through the establishment of partner-owned classroom centres in smaller towns, thereby diminishing the educational disparity. Every day, the academy offers valuable resources to lakhs of students, bridging the educational gap. It also hosts sessions with esteemed IAS officers, offering invaluable insights and guidance to students. These initiatives transform the lives of many students, mirroring the educational standards in metropolitan areas. Further, the academy aims to bring "Delhi Wali coaching" to tier 3 & 4 cities, providing a comprehensive learning environment to the students.

To achieve this, the academy offers quality education, catering to the needs of students preparing for exams and courses like UPSC, IAS, SSC, Banking, MS Office, Tally, Google Workspace, and many others. The academy has also partnered with Sadhguru's Isha Foundation to provide Civil Services coaching to the foundation's meritorious students of classes 10th & 12th. In addition, it has partnered with the Haryana Government to develop its SSA Module. Hence, the academy has achieved various milestones since its inception, which is evident in its offerings and partnerships. The academy has also been recognized for its educational contributions through its innovative "Mere Sheher ke 100 Ratan" scholarship program. The program has already been launched in Shimla for the students of Himachal Pradesh and in Chandigarh for the students of Punjab, aiming to provide scholarships to hardworking and deserving students. Furthermore, the academy envisions opening one centre in every small town across India to bring affordable national-level coaching facilities to the students in these areas. In addition, to strengthen the core of the students, the academy plans to offer study materials to Class 6-12 students meticulously curated by a dedicated team of experts. Under this course, students could access the top faculty in Delhi from the comfort of their own space and master their syllabus.

In line with its commitment to delivering unparalleled education, Crack Academy has also been the recipient of the prestigious Educational Leadership Excellence Award at the Global Indians Conclave and Awards (GICA) by Shri Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India.

