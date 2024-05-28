India-US CEO Forum Launches Bilateral Knowledge-Sharing Platform

A working group of the India-US CEO Forum on entrepreneurship, inclusive growth, and promoting small businesses on Tuesday said they have launched a knowledge-sharing platform for integrating MSMEs and startups of the two countries in the global supply chain. The platform was launched in partnership with United Services Institute (USI) and CyberPeace Foundation. ''The India-US CEO Forum's Working Group 7 (WG7)... in partnership with USI and CyberPeace Foundation, has launched (on May 27) the bilateral knowledge-sharing platform between India and the US,'' the council said in a statement. WG7 Sherpa Subi Chaturvedi said the platform will enhance the bilateral relationship of India and the US and unlock trade between the countries, promoting inclusive growth by empowering startups and integrating MSMEs in the global supply chain and fostering a resilient, innovative, and inclusive economy.

Major Vineet Kumar, Global President, Founder of CyberPeace Foundation, said, ''We can empower startups and MSMEs with the knowledge and tools to navigate cyber threats and build capacity.''

