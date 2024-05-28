Left Menu

India-US CEO Forum Launches Bilateral Knowledge-Sharing Platform to Empower Startups

The India-US CEO Forum has launched a bilateral knowledge-sharing platform focused on entrepreneurship, inclusive growth, and promoting small businesses. It aims to empower startups and MSMEs by providing tools and workshops on cybersecurity and innovation, fostering a resilient and integrated global economy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 22:22 IST
India-US CEO Forum Launches Bilateral Knowledge-Sharing Platform to Empower Startups
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A working group of the India-US CEO Forum on Tuesday launched a bilateral knowledge-sharing platform. The group is focused on entrepreneurship, inclusive growth, and promoting small businesses. The platform was launched in partnership with United Services Institute (USI) and CyberPeace Foundation, during the dialogue on inclusive growth, unlocking trade, empowering Startups and MSMEs in the Digital Age at USI.

The dialogue also saw the launch of Prakshepan, an innovation Hackathon, and Cybersecurity & AI Capacity Building and Skilling Workshops for MSMEs and startups.

The workshops will focus on protecting MSMEs and startups from online threats, and provide these businesses with the knowledge and tools necessary to build resilient security structures. Subi Chaturvedi, Chief Corporate Affairs & Public Policy Officer, Global Senior Vice President, InMobi, and Sherpa, Working Group 7, said, ''The dialogue and the knowledge-sharing platform will enhance the bilateral relationship and unlock trade between India and the US, promoting inclusive growth by empowering startups and integrating MSMEs in the global supply chain and fostering a resilient, innovative, and inclusive economy''.

She added that the 'Prakshepan' hackathon will identify, mentor, and accelerate startups that contribute to enhancing the relationship between India and the US.

Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary (New Emerging and Strategic Technologies Division), Ministry of External Affairs, said, ''I believe initiatives and dialogues like this will help foster a better relationship between the two nations, especially in trade and innovation, new and emerging future technologies and startups have a key role to play,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024