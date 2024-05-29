Severe Turbulence Rocks Singapore Airlines Flight
Preliminary findings into a severe turbulence incident on a Singapore Airlines flight revealed a rapid change in gravitational force and an altitude drop of 54 meters, causing injuries. One passenger died from a suspected heart attack. The investigation is ongoing, according to Singapore's transport ministry.
Preliminary findings from an investigation into a Singapore Airlines flight hit by severe turbulence last week showed a rapid change in gravitational force and 54 metre altitude drop caused injuries, Singapore's transport ministry said on Wednesday.
One passenger died of a suspected heart attack and dozens were injured after Singapore Airline Flight SQ321, flying from London to Singapore, encountered what the airline described as sudden, extreme turbulence while flying over Myanmar. The ministry said the investigation was ongoing.
