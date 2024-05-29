Left Menu

Prestige Estates Reports Significant Profit Drop in Q4 Amidst Lower Income

Prestige Estates Projects has reported a 70% decline in consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 140 crore for the quarter ended March 2024. This is a notable drop from Rs 468.4 crore in the same period last year. Total income for the quarter also fell, from Rs 2,938 crore to Rs 2,232.5 crore.

29-05-2024
Prestige Estates Projects has posted 70 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 140 crore for the quarter ended March 2024 on lower income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 468.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 2,232.5 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,938 crore in January-March FY23, according to a regulatory filing late Tuesday.

During 2023-24 fiscal year, net profit rose to Rs 1,374.1 crore from Rs 941.8 crore in the preceding year. Total income increased to Rs 9,425.3 crore from Rs 8,772 crore in 2022-23.

Prestige Estates is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a significant presence in South India.

The company has entered into Mumbai and Delhi-NCR markets.

