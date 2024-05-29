Left Menu

Tragic Tyre Burst in Vadodara: Four Dead, Seven Injured

In Vadodara, Gujarat, a tragic accident occurred when a pickup van carrying laborers from Madhya Pradesh overturned due to a tyre burst, resulting in four deaths, including three children, and seven injuries. The incident took place near Kotambi village, leading to immediate hospitalisation of the injured.

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 29-05-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 19:35 IST
At least four persons, including three children, were killed and seven others injured on Wednesday when the pickup van carrying them overturned due to a tyre burst and fell into a roadside drain in Gujarat's Vadodara district, police said.

The pick-up van was carrying labourers from Madhya Pradesh to Vadodara, a Jarod police station official said.

The accident occurred on a state highway near Kotambi village after a rear tyre of the vehicle burst, following which it fell into a roadside drain, he said. ''Four persons, including three children aged 3 to 7 years and a 45-year-old man, were killed on the spot. Seven injured passengers were shifted to a government hospital in Vadodara,'' the official added.

