Tragic Tyre Burst in Vadodara: Four Dead, Seven Injured
In Vadodara, Gujarat, a tragic accident occurred when a pickup van carrying laborers from Madhya Pradesh overturned due to a tyre burst, resulting in four deaths, including three children, and seven injuries. The incident took place near Kotambi village, leading to immediate hospitalisation of the injured.
- Country:
- India
At least four persons, including three children, were killed and seven others injured on Wednesday when the pickup van carrying them overturned due to a tyre burst and fell into a roadside drain in Gujarat's Vadodara district, police said.
The pick-up van was carrying labourers from Madhya Pradesh to Vadodara, a Jarod police station official said.
The accident occurred on a state highway near Kotambi village after a rear tyre of the vehicle burst, following which it fell into a roadside drain, he said. ''Four persons, including three children aged 3 to 7 years and a 45-year-old man, were killed on the spot. Seven injured passengers were shifted to a government hospital in Vadodara,'' the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vadodara
- accident
- tyre burst
- Gujarat
- labourers
- injuries
- fatalities
- children
- Kotambi
- hospital
ALSO READ
MP: Fire breaks out at electronics shop in Ujjain's Shriganj, doused, no injuries
Tragic Loss: Lightning Fatalities in Malda, West Bengal, Reach 11
Fire Scorches Delhi BJP Office, No Injuries Sustained
Tragic Lightning Strikes Result in 11 Fatalities in Malda, West Bengal
Woman jumps off flyover in Nagpur, suffers critical injuries