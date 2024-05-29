Moroccan Startup Defendis Unveils AI-Powered Threat Intelligence Platform

Defendis, a Moroccan cybersecurity startup, has emerged from stealth mode with the launch of its AI-powered platform designed to enable organizations to proactively contain data leaks and neutralize cyberattacks. The platform's innovative approach to Threat Intelligence goes beyond traditional indicators of compromise (IOCs), providing banks, government agencies, and businesses with the capability to understand cybercriminal activities before an attack occurs.

Defendis's platform utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to identify credentials and payment card leaks, asset vulnerabilities, phishing attacks, fraudulent domains, and online brand impersonation attempts. "Our mission is to provide organizations, especially those with limited resources and capabilities, with advanced cybersecurity solutions to adapt to the ever-changing threat landscape and regulatory requirements," says Amine Bajeddi, co-founder and CEO of Defendis.

The team behind Defendis is comprised of talented young Moroccan entrepreneurs passionate about cybersecurity:

Amine Bajeddi, Co-founder and CEO: A graduate of Al Akhawayn University in Morocco and the University of Sussex in the UK, Amine Bajeddi brings extensive experience in product development and business strategy to Defendis. He is dedicated to developing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.

Charafeddine Nassiri, Co-founder and CTO: Passionate about cybersecurity since the age of 15, Charafeddine Nassiri is a self-taught individual who has identified and fixed over 1,114 vulnerabilities through bug bounty programs. As CTO of Defendis, he leads the development of transformative cybersecurity solutions.

Marouane Sabri, Co-founder and CMO: With a background in communication and digital marketing, Marouane Sabri brings extensive experience to Defendis. He leads marketing and communication efforts, leveraging his expertise from previous roles at Avito and Garena.

Defendis aims to revolutionize the cybersecurity landscape by providing organizations with the tools and capabilities needed to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.