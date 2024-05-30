Boeing's 737 MAX Anti-Ice System: Progress on Permanent Solution

Boeing said Wednesday it is making progress on developing a permanent solution to address an issue with the 737 MAX anti-ice system that can overheat and could cause an engine failure.

The planemaker in January withdrew a request it filed with the Federal Aviation Administration last year seeking an exemption from a safety standard for its forthcoming 737 MAX 7 over the issue, which pushed potential certification into 2025.

