Boeing's 737 MAX Anti-Ice System: Progress on Permanent Solution

Boeing announced progress on a permanent solution to address the overheating issue in the 737 MAX anti-ice system, which risks causing engine failure. The company's earlier request for an exemption from safety standards, which delayed the 737 MAX 7 certification, was withdrawn in January, pushing potential certification to 2025.

Boeing said Wednesday it is making progress on developing a permanent solution to address an issue with the 737 MAX anti-ice system that can overheat and could cause an engine failure.

The planemaker in January withdrew a request it filed with the Federal Aviation Administration last year seeking an exemption from a safety standard for its forthcoming 737 MAX 7 over the issue, which pushed potential certification into 2025.

