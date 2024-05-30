Left Menu

Sharat Sinha Takes Helm at Airtel Business Starting June 2024

Bharti Airtel has named Sharat Sinha as the new CEO of Airtel Business, effective June 3, 2024. Sinha, who brings extensive experience from roles at Checkpoint Software Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, and VMWare, will report to Bharti Airtel's CEO Gopal Vittal. His appointment follows Airtel Business's restructuring last year.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has appointed Sharat Sinha as the CEO of Airtel Business with effect from June 3, 2024.

In this role, Sinha will report to Gopal Vittal and will be a part of the Airtel Management Board, according to a release.

Sinha joins Airtel Business from Checkpoint Software Technologies, where he served as President of Asia Pacific.

A seasoned technology professional, he has also worked with Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, and VMWare in various leadership roles. His early experiences in Ericsson and VSNL have also given him a sound telecom background, the release added.

Gopal Vittal, CEO and MD of Bharti Airtel exuded confidence that Sinha's broad global experience in product management and business leadership across many global technology companies will provide tremendous firepower to Airtel's ambitions in rapidly growing the company's portfolio across connectivity and adjacencies.

In June last year, Airtel announced the exit of the Chief Executive Officer of Bharti Airtel's enterprise arm Airtel Business, Ajay Chitkara. Following this, Bharti Airtel restructured leadership in the enterprise arm by dividing it into three segments -- Global business led by Vani Venkatesh, Domestic business led by Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, and Nxtra Data Centers led by Ashish Arora.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

