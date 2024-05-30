Motisons Jewellers Limited Q4FY24 Net Profit Up By 258 per cent and Net Profit Margin UP by 590 BPS

PNN Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 30: Motisons Jewellers Limited (MOTISONS, BSE & NSE: INE0FRK01012), is one of the leading Jewellery retailer has reported its Audited financials for Q4 and FY24.

Key Financial Highlights Key Highlights For FY24:

During the fiscal year 2024, we recorded robust financial results, marked by a significant reduction in long term debt to Rs 0.91 Cr from Rs 12.89 Cr last year and short-term debt to Rs 107.94 Cr from Rs151.65 Cr last year. The company got listed on NSE and BSE in month of December 2023 with an IPO of Rs 151 Cr.

Commenting on the performance Sandeep Chhabra, Chairman/Whole Time Director of Motisons Jewellers Limited said, "We are pleased to report a commendable growth trajectory for FY24 backed by strong demand for our products. Additionally, our strategies and stringent cost control measures resulted in impressive growth in profitability margin expanding our bottom line by 258% for Q4 FY24." These strategic initiatives underpin our commitment to sustaining our growth momentum and expanding our market presence, ensuring long-term value creation for our stakeholders."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)