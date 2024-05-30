Telecom service providers seek urgent intervention from DoT to curb rising equipment theft

Telecom service providers (TSPs) across India are grappling with an alarming increase in theft of critical active equipment, with incidents reaching unprecedented levels since October 2023. This surge in thefts is causing disruption to telecommunications services and substantial financial losses for TSPs.

In response, Lt. Gen. Dr SP Kochhar, Director General of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), has written an urgent letter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), seeking immediate intervention. In his letter, Lt. Gen. Kochhar highlighted the escalation in thefts of essential telecommunications equipment, particularly Remote Radio Units (RRUs) and Baseband Units (BBUs).

These thefts have disproportionately affected specific regions, notably Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, Assam, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Punjab and Haryana. Shockingly, just 31 districts in these areas account for 50 per cent of the reported theft incidents nationwide.

Despite various preventive measures implemented by TSPs, the frequency and audacity of these thefts have rendered such efforts largely ineffective. The stolen equipment is rarely recovered, posing significant technical and legal challenges for TSPs.

The repetitive nature of these thefts at certain sites exacerbates the problem, leading to a decline in service quality and, in some cases, complete service outages for customers. The widespread and frequent nature of these incidents not only causes substantial financial losses for TSPs but also disrupts services for consumers.

The additional expenditure required to replace stolen equipment further strains the resources of these service providers. Lt. Gen. Kochhar pointed out that the theft of active equipment is classified as a serious offence under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, which categorizes it as a cognizable and non-bailable offence. This legal framework reflects the severity of the issue and the necessity for stringent enforcement.

Kochhar said, "The stealth of active equipment from telecom towers is now becoming a problem and this is a serious problem. Earlier the theft was restricted to only things like batteries etc. But now active radios are being taken up from the towers and are being sold in the open market through websites. through e-commerce platforms, which is very worrying and very distressful. This has a major effect on the stability of the network, which affects the consumers directly." He added, "And it also has a huge financial effect on the TSPs who have provided these networks. We have taken this very seriously and we have written on two different occasions to the DOT to take notice of this situation and they have and they have written to the state governments to curb this menace and use policing action to look at this criminal activity and stop it. We have also asked them to see what avenues are available to them to stop sale of these stolen goods on websites which are publicly available."

The letter also raises concerns about stolen equipment being sold on foreign websites, suggesting a possible link between the thefts and online sales platforms. An illustrative list of such websites was included in the annexure to the letter, emphasizing the need for immediate action to block these platforms.

In light of these pressing issues, Lt. Gen. Kochhar urged the DoT to take the actions. Write to all State Chief Secretaries to prioritize complaints regarding equipment theft and ensure strict action is taken.

Coordinate with states to provide police protection for telecom infrastructure, especially in theft-prone areas. Issue orders to block websites selling stolen active equipment, including those listed in the annexure.

The rising incidents pose a severe threat to the quality and reliability of telecom services, affecting both service providers and consumers. Immediate intervention by the DoT is crucial to curb these thefts, protect essential infrastructure, and maintain the integrity of India's telecommunications network. (ANI)

