Akasa Air Unveils Direct Flights from Gorakhpur to Delhi and Bengaluru

Akasa Air has started direct flights connecting Gorakhpur with the national capital and Bengaluru.

Apart from Gorakhpur, the airline, which started flying in August 2022, flies to four other cities in Uttar Pradesh -- Lucknow, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj.

The inaugural flight from Gorakhpur to Delhi was flagged off on Wednesday, the airline said in a release on Thursday.

Recently, Akasa Air started international services and at present, it has flights to Doha and Jeddah.

